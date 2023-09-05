Nigerian workers walk off the job again to protest rising costs after gas subsidies are removed

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Government workers in Nigeria have begun their second strike in a month to protest the growing cost of living after the government removed subsidies that had made gas affordable. The strike by labor unions from across all sectors is expected to disrupt activities in many government offices, further hurting Africa’s largest economy. The Nigeria Labor Congress says there would be a “total and indefinite shutdown of the nation” if their demands are not met. The government says a strike will worsen the condition of Nigerians and requested more time to find ways to resolve the economic crisis.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.