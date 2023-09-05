Nigerian workers walk off the job again to protest rising costs after removal of gas subsidies

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Some employees in government offices in Nigeria walked off their jobs in protest of the growing cost of living due to the removal of gas subsidies, threatening to “shut down” Africa’s largest economy if their demands for improved welfare are not met. Made up of hundreds of thousands of members, the Nigeria Labor Congress workers association began Tuesday a two-day “warning strike,” their second in over a month. The government says a strike will worsen the condition of Nigerians and requested more time to find ways to resolve the economic crisis. Local media reported that across the country, strike compliance was minimal.

