Severe rainstorm triggers flooding in central Greece, 1 man dies. Police order a traffic ban

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police have ordered vehicles off the streets of the central town of Volos and the nearby mountain region of Pilion as a severe storm has hit the area, turning streets into flooded torrents. The fire department says one man was killed in Volos when a wall buckled and fell on him, while another man has been reported missing, believed to have been swept away by floodwaters. Police say the ban, which was ordered on Tuesday and which covers all except emergency services and roadside assistance vehicles, will remain in place until the storm subsides.

