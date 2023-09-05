Trump critic takes an early lead in a Utah special congressional primary

A moderate former state lawmaker with a record of criticizing Donald Trump took an early lead in a Utah special congressional primary. The race could offer a glimpse into how Republican voters feel about a string of indictments against the former president as he seeks another term. The primary on Tuesday to replace longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart pitted Becky Edwards against former Stewart staffer Celeste Maloy and former Republican national committeeman Bruce Hough. Edwards led Maloy and Hough in early returns soon after polls closed, with results for most counties yet to be reported. The winner in the reliably Republican district is favored to beat their Democratic opponent in November.

