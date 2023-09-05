Trump’s comments risk tainting a jury in federal election subversion case, special counsel says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith is warning that former President Donald Trump’s “daily” statements risk tainting a jury pool in Washington in the criminal case charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s provocative comments about both Smith’s team and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan have been a central issue since the indictment was filed last month. The latest complaint from the Justice Department underscores the extent to which Trump’s social media attacks are testing the patience of prosecutors and also risk exposing him to sanctions from the judge,

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.