Turkey and Greece agree to revive talks and seek ‘new approaches’ to resolve decades-old disputes
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Greek and Turkish foreign ministers agreed to revive high-level contacts and seek “new approaches” to problems as part of efforts to improve ties between the NATO allies that are at loggerheads over a string of decades-old disputes. Tuesday’s discussions between Greece’s Giorgos Gerapetritis and Turkey’s Hakan Fidan took place in a more friendly climate triggered by Greece sending assistance to Turkey following a devastating earthquake earlier this year, and Turkey offering condolences after a deadly train accident in Greece. The meeting comes as Ankara, in the throes of an economic downturn, is seeking to rekindle its often-troubled relations with Western nations.