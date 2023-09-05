UN food agency drops aid to another 2 million hungry people in Afghanistan due to cash shortfall
By RAHIM FAIEZ
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N. food agency says it is forced to drop another 2 million hungry people from food assistance in Afghanistan in September due to a massive funding shortfall. The move announced Tuesday means 10 million people have been cut off from World Food Programme support this year in the country, the agency said in a statement. About 15 million people in Afghanistan need food aid, the agency said. The bulk of the hardship will be borne by women and children, the agency said. In April and May, the UN said it was forced to cut 8 million people from food assistance.