4 exceptionally preserved Roman swords discovered in a Dead Sea cave in Israel
By ILAN BEN ZION
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have discovered four Roman-era swords with their wooden and leather hilts and scabbards and steel blades exquisitely preserved after 1,900 years in a desert cave near the Dead Sea. Researchers who published the preliminary findings in a newly released book on Wednesday propose that the arms were stashed in the remote cavern by Jewish rebels during an uprising against the Roman Empire in the 130s. The exceptionally intact artifacts were found about two months ago and tell a story of empire and rebellion, of long-distance conquest and local insurrection. The swords were dated based on their typology, and have not yet undergone radiocarbon dating.