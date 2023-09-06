8th Annual Mayors and Tribal Luncheon underway

All 9 valley mayors are in attendance at the 8th Annual All Valley Mayors and Tribal Chairpersons Luncheon hosted by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The mayors are slated to discuss topics that affect residents across the valley like tax policies, emerging industries, job creation and new business regulations.

The valley leaders will also discuss the current state of the Coachella Valley's economic prosperity, challenges and changes on the horizon.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen is currently at the 8th Annual All Valley Mayors and Tribal Chairpersons Luncheon to hear more from the valley mayors in attendance.

