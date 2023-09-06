Felony convictions vacated for 4 Navy officers in sprawling scandal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The felony convictions of four Navy officers in a sprawling bribery case were vacated due to prosecutorial misconduct Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino called the misconduct “outrageous” and agreed to allow the four men to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and pay a $100 fine each.

The officers — former Capts. David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausman and former Cmdr. Mario Herrera — were convicted in one of the worst bribery cases in recent history for the Navy that centered around a defense contractor nicknamed Fat Leonard.

Defense attorneys for the officers had spent more than a year challenging the convictions and accusing the prosecution of misconduct. It was the latest misstep in the case.

A year ago, Leonard Francis, the defense contractor, fled from house arrest in San Diego. He was later captured in Venezuela, where he remains.