Six displaced after fire destroys home on 1st Street in Coachella

A fire left six people displaced after it destroyed their home in Coachella Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at approximately 1:53 p.m. on the 1600 block of 1st Street, just off of Vine Avenue.

CAL FIRE officials said the fire was initially reported in the exterior of the home.

Firefighters at the scene told News Channel 3 that the house will be a total loss. According to CAL FIRE, four adults and two children were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

