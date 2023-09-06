France boosts security at Rugby World Cup. The hosts don’t want another failure before Olympics

French authorities have pledged to mobilize a record number of police officers to guarantee a smooth Rugby World Cup in the wake of the chaos outside the stadium that marred the 2022 Champions League final. The tournament starts Friday at the very same Stade de France where the security fiasco last year drew worldwide attention to heavy-handed policing. French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin says more than 5,100 police officers will be mobilized every day during the tournament and up to 7,500 at peak times. The opening match between France and New Zealand is scheduled for Friday. The final is on Oct. 28.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.