In ‘brutal’ US Open heat, Daniil Medvedev warns during his win that a player is ‘gonna die’

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has reached his fourth U.S. Open semifinal as the heat and humidity continue to rise at the Grand Slam tennis tournament. He looked into a courtside TV camera in the final set of a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday and warned that a player is ‘gonna die’ in the nearly 95-degree Fahrenheit (35-Celsius) conditions. Medvedev was the 2021 U.S. Open champion. He called for medical attention during changeovers and used an inhaler. Aryna Sabalenka said the heat didn’t bother her during a straight-set victory over Zheng Qinwen. Sabalenka will rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings next week.

