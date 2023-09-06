Michigan court hears arguments over murder charge against ex-police officer who shot Black motorist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Lawyers for a former Michigan police officer are asking the state appeals court to throw out a murder charge in the killing a Black motorist in 2022. A court hearing is underway Wednesday in the case against Christopher Schurr. He shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head after a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Schurr’s attorneys say that lower courts wrongly applied the law to the circumstances of Lyoya’s death. They say deadly force was justified to prevent him from fleeing. A judge found enough evidence to send the second-degree murder case to a trial court. The evidence includes video of the shooting.

