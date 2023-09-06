More than 5 million people have been displaced by monthslong conflict in Sudan, UN agency says

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations’ migration agency says that more than 5 million people have now been displaced by the monthslong fighting in Sudan. The clashes between the country’s military and a rival paramilitary force show no sign of easing since they erupted in mid-April. The International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday that over 4 million people have been internally displaced by the conflict while another 1.1 million have fled to neighboring countries. IOM says that over 750,000 have travelled to either Egypt or Chad. International efforts to mediate the conflict have so far failed. There have been at least nine cease-fire agreements since the outbreak and all have broken down.

