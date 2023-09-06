Moroccan senate president delays historic trip to Israel due to illness and says he will return

JERUSALEM (AP) — Morocco’s senate president has postponed a historic visit to Israel due to health reasons. Israel officials announced the delay on Wednesday, a day before Enaam Mayara was scheduled to come Israel’s Knesset, or parliament. The visit was aimed at cementing the fledgling ties between the two countries. Israel and Morocco fully normalized relations as part of the 2020 Abraham Accords, a series of diplomatic agreements between Israel and four Arab countries brokered by then-President Donald Trump. Israel is home to a large community of Jews of Moroccan descent. Earlier this year, Israel recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, joining the United States as the only two countries to acknowledge the kingdom’s annexation of the disputed north African territory.

