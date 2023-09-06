Rep. Chris Stewart’s ex-staffer Celeste Maloy wins Utah special election primary to replace him

Strong backing from rural voters has enabled a former congressional staffer to win a Republican special primary to fill a soon-to-be vacated congressional seat in Utah. Celeste Maloy defeated two others to get the GOP nod to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart. The reliably Republican district covers northern Salt Lake City and much of western and southern Utah. After 10 years in Congress, Stewart is resigning Sept. 15 because his wife is ill. Maloy served as Stewart’s chief legal counsel. She will face Democratic state Sen. Kathleen Riebe in a special general election Nov. 21.

