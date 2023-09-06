Security tight in Nigeria as appeals court is to rule on president’s disputed election victory

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An appeals court in Nigeria is to rule on whether President Bola Tinubu’s election victory in February was legitimate — a highly anticipated decision that has put Africa’s most populous country on edge. The election results have been challenged by the opposition, which claims that Tinubu, who has now been in office for 100 days, was not qualified to run among other things because he allegedly did not have a required high school certificate or a college or university diploma. Security was tight in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, where five judges at the Court of Appeal were to hand down their ruling on Wednesday.

