The Rolling Stones are set to unveil their new album at an event in London

LONDON (AP) — Excitement is building in London’s Hackney district, where The Rolling Stones are set to unveil their new album, “Hackney Diamonds.” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed onstage by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon in a livestreamed event at 2:30 p.m., or 9:30 a.m. EDT. They are due to give details of the Stones’ first studio album of new songs since “A Bigger Bang” in 2005. The album is the first since drummer Charlie Watts died in in 2021. The announcement follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of landmarks in cities around the world.

