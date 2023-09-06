US Imposes sanctions on Sudanese paramilitary leader for human rights abuses in monthslong conflict

CAIRO (AP) — The United States imposed sanctions on a Sudanese paramilitary commander Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo for acts of violence and human rights abuses committed by his troops in their monthslong conflict with Sudan’s army. Abdelrahim is the brother of Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces. According to Wednesday’s treasury statement, the sanctions will block all U.S. property and entities owned by Abdelrahim in the U.S. In a parallel statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. was also imposing visa restrictions on fellow RSF commander, Abdul Rahman Juma. Sudan plunged into chaos almost five months ago when long-simmering tensions between the military, led and the RSF escalated into open warfare.

