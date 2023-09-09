Earthquakes, DC United play to scoreless draw

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel de Sousa Britto finished with eight saves to help the San Jose Earthquakes earn a 0-0 draw with D.C. United on Saturday night.

Daniel had five saves in the first half for San Jose (9-9-10). Alex Bono had two saves in his third start of the season for DC United (9-12-7) to earn the clean sheet. Both of Bono’s saves came in the first half.

The Earthquakes lost defender Tanner Beason to a red card in the 90th minute.

Entering play, each team had a win, a loss and a draw at home and away in the last six match-ups.

San Jose is now 2-35-10 in its last 47 road contests against Eastern Conference opponents.

DC United was coming off a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Fire. It was the club’s 20th win by four or more goals, tied for second in league history behind the 31 of the Los Angeles Galaxy.

San Jose returns home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. DC United travels to play Charlotte FC on Saturday.

____

