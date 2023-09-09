Former Olympic champion and college All-American win swim around Florida’s Alligator Reef Lighthouse

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — An Olympic gold medalist and a former college All-American won top honors at an annual 8-mile swim around the Alligator Reef Lighthouse. Olympian Brooke Bennett of Clearwater was the top female swimmer. She finished second overall behind Connor Signorin. Signorin was an All-American swimmer at the University of Florida. About 400 people participated in the race. The event raises money and awareness of the need to preserve the historic lighthouse and five others off the Florida Keys.

