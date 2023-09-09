Maldives presidential election heading for 2nd round after no clear winner emerges

MALE, Maldives (AP) — The Maldives presidential election is headed toward a second round between the top two candidates after none of the eight contestants secured more than 50% of the vote for an outright win. Main opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz secured a surprise lead with more than 46% of votes, while the incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih secured 39% in an election that turned into a virtual referendum over which regional power — India or China — will have the biggest influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago state. The elections commission was scheduled to announce its official results Sunday morning. A second round, if confirmed, will take place later this month.

