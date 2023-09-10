Food recalls are pretty common for things like rocks, insects and plastic

Recent food recalls have been spurred by foreign objects like rocks, insects and plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says this type of contamination is one of the top reasons for food recalls. Some objects come from manufacturing, like plastic from frayed conveyor belts. Companies use X-rays, metal detectors and more to detect the objects. One expert says that food companies are “going to miss things.” Federal agencies determine whether recalls are necessary, and most often the recalls are voluntary.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.