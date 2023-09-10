GOP threat to impeach a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice is driven by fear of losing legislative edge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have enjoyed outsize control of the Legislature in one of the most closely divided states for a dozen years. Retaining that power is now at the heart of a drama involving the state Supreme Court. A new liberal tilt to the court is driving Republican fears of losing their large legislative majorities that were built under some of the most gerrymandered political maps in the country. Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have threatened to impeach the justice who was elected earlier this year and flipped the court to a 4-3 liberal majority unless she withdraws from any case involving redistricting. Democratic leaders say the threat amounts to “political extortion.”

By SCOTT BAUER and DAVID A. LIEB Associated Press

