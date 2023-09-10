What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help
By SAM METZ
Associated Press
An earthquake has sown destruction and devastation in Morocco, where death and injury counts continue to rise as rescue crews dig out people both alive and dead in villages that were reduced to rubble. Law enforcement and aid workers have arrived in the region south of the city of Marrakech that was hardest hit by the first earthquake where residents await assistance. Many communities lack food, water, electricity and shelter. Members of the Moroccan Parliament are scheduled to convene on Monday to create a government fund for earthquake response at the request of King Mohammed VI.