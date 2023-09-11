Chile marks 50 years since the coup that ushered in a brutal military dictatorship

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile on Monday was commemorating the 50th anniversary of the coup led by Gen. Augusto Pinochet. The coup ushered in a brutal military dictatorship that lasted almost 17 years. The commemoration began with a ceremony at the La Moneda presidential palace. The military regime led by Pinochet violated human rights and brutally persecuted opponents. It imprisoned and tortured thousands who were opposed to the regime and left a toll of 3,200 killed and 1,469 disappeared.

By EVA VERGARA and DANIEL POLITI Associated Press

