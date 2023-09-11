Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — An explosion and fire at an Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois has injured eight employees and sent a tower of smoke into the air. ADM says the explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday at the east plant in a processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. The agricultural company says several employees were injured and transported to a hospital. The Decatur Fire Department said Monday morning that eight ADM workers were injured and six of them were taken from the scene by ambulance with the “extent of injuries unknown.” ADM says it does not yet know the cause of the explosion. Decatur is about 40 miles east of Springfield and about 180 miles southwest of Chicago, where ADM is headquartered.

