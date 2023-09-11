Libyan prime minister says 2,000 people believed dead in flooding in eastern Libya following storm

CAIRO (AP) — The head of one of Libya’s rival governments says that 2,000 people are feared dead in flooding that swept through the eastern parts of the north African nation. In a phone interview with al-Masar television station Monday, Prime Minister Ossama Hamad said that 2,000 were feared dead in the eastern city of Derna, and thousands of others are reported missing. He said the floods have swept away entire neighborhoods in Derna, which has been declared a disaster zone.

