Roadside bombing in northwestern Pakistan kills a security officer and wounds 9 people

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bombing has targeted Pakistani security forces in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing a security officer and wounding nine people, including three civilians. The Pakistani Taliban later claimed responsibility for the attack. Police say the improvised explosive device went off near a van belonging to the Frontier Corps as it was driving along the key Warsak Road in Peshawar on Monday. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, have intensified their attacks on Pakistani security forces across the country since pulling out of a unilateral cease-fire agreement with the government last November.

