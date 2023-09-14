After days of heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes in New England, Hurricane Lee up next
By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — After several days of torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes, New England is preparing for something more dangerous lurking offshore — Hurricane Lee. As the Category 1 system swirled southwest of Bermuda, Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency on Thursday. The state was also under its first hurricane watch in 15 years. The water-logged region is getting ready for wind gusts up to 70 mph (112 kph), along with more rain. A tropical storm warning extended south through Massachusetts, with powerful winds arriving late Friday in southern New England. Maine was to see the brunt of the storm on Saturday.