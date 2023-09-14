After days of heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes in New England, Hurricane Lee up next

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — After several days of torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and tornadoes, New England is preparing for something more dangerous lurking offshore — Hurricane Lee. As the Category 1 system swirled southwest of Bermuda, Maine Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency on Thursday. The state was also under its first hurricane watch in 15 years. The water-logged region is getting ready for wind gusts up to 70 mph (112 kph), along with more rain. A tropical storm warning extended south through Massachusetts, with powerful winds arriving late Friday in southern New England. Maine was to see the brunt of the storm on Saturday.

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

