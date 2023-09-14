On 60th anniversary of church bombing, victim’s sister, suspect’s daughter urge people to stop hate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Friday will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four girls. Lisa McNair, the sister of one of the victims, said that as the anniversary is remembered, she hoped people will think about what they can do to combat hate. McNair is worried about a current political climate where she said where politicians seem to purposely stoke division. As an adult, McNair met and forged an unlikely friendship with one of the suspect’s daughters. The two are linked by tragedy_ born on opposite sides of one of the most horrific events of the civil rights movement — but share a united message to speak out against hate.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.