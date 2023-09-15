A Georgia state senator indicted with Trump won’t be suspended from office while the case is ongoing

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state senator won’t be suspended from office after he was one of 18 others indicted along with former President Donald Trump. A spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp says a three-person panel didn’t recommend that state Sen. Shawn Still be temporarily removed from office while the case is pending. Still was the secretary of a meeting of Georgia Republicans who signed certificates falsely stating that Trump had won the state and declaring themselves Georgia’s “duly elected and qualified” electors. Georgia’s state constitution required the three-person panel to hold a hearing and report to Kemp whether Still should be suspended.

