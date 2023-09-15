AIDS memorial sculpture sparks debate in Palm Springs

A proposed AIDS memorial sculpture in Palm Springs is at the center of a heated debate with its design sparking concerns in the community. The controversial sculpture, meant to honor those who lost their lives to HIV and AIDS, is facing scrutiny for its abstract design and perceived inappropriate connotations.

The sculpture, standing at nine feet tall, features a round limestone structure with concentric carved circles, symbolizing the diverse impact of AIDS on the community. Its design is intended to evoke feelings of connection, reflection, and hope. However, not everyone is on board with this artistic vision.

"It's really strained. I mean, it's almost like a piece of art looking for a purpose, instead of the other way around. It could be about anything, and as a consequence, it's kind of about nothing," Clay Sales said.

In addition to concerns about the abstract nature of the sculpture, some residents have raised eyebrows over its perceived resemblance to certain body parts.

"The backside of the proposed memorial looks like a graphic depiction of the backside of a human being," Gene Brake said.

The memorial is being funded privately with an expected cost of approximately $500,000. It is planned for installation in the Downtown Park near the Marilyn Monroe statue. However, fears persist that if the design remains unchanged, it could become a target for ridicule on social media and elsewhere.

"I can just visualize the whole slew of potential social media posts, making fun of something that is so important to our community," Brake said.

In response to the controversy, the Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Task Force told residents it would incorporate community feedback and work on a revised design that will be revealed later this year. Yet, some residents are questioning why certain factions of the community was not consulted earlier in the process.

"It's become a laughingstock," Sales said. "Because it looks like what it looks like, it's become a joke. And that's the last thing we want."