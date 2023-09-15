Anti-mosquito spraying planned around Mecca to prevent spread of West Nile

A consistent increase in the number of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus in Mecca will require insecticide spraying to eliminate the pests in multiple locations next week, according to the Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District.

"These are ideal mosquito conditions,'' CVMVCD Operations Manager Greg Alvarado said. "High temperatures, endemic virus detection and summer rain events are making the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to spread virus."

Alvarado said that so far this year, two dozen mosquito samples retrieved throughout the Coachella Valley have revealed the presence of West Nile, while 103 samples have tested positive for St. Louis encephalitis.

There have been no human infections documented in the Coachella Valley in 2023. However, in other parts of Riverside County, three people have turned up positive for WNV, according to the California Department of Public Health.

"Attempting to decrease mosquito numbers and interrupt the transmission of virus to people, the district will provide mosquito control treatments by truck and by helicopter,'' according to a district statement.

Anti-mosquito spraying is planned Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, generally between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., in the area of 66th Avenue and Date Palm Street, along Lincoln Street, between 62nd and 66th avenues, and along Fillmore Street, between 68th and 73rd avenues.

An aerial application is planned during one of those mornings within the community bordering the north end of the Salton Sea.

A detailed description of the specific locations can be found at https://www.cvmosquito.org/applicationactivities.

The insecticides dispersed during the spraying applications are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Statewide, there have been 98 confirmed WNV infections, resulting in five fatalities, according to officials.

In 2020, there were 10 confirmed human cases in Riverside County, and three in 2021, according to the county Emergency Management Department. No cases were documented in 2022.

Mosquitoes typically become carriers of the virus after feeding on an infected bird and can then spread the potentially lethal strain to animals and humans. Those at greatest risk include seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms may never materialize, but can include fever, headache, nausea, body aches, skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes.

Mosquito season in Southern California generally spans May to October. To reduce exposure to mosquitoes with WNV, residents were reminded to:

-- spend as little time as possible outdoors at dawn or dusk, when mosquitoes are generally on the move;

-- wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts during outdoor activity in mosquito-prone areas;

-- use insect repellent;

-- ensure door and window screens are fitted properly to keep bugs out; and

-- get rid of standing water, aside from pools properly treated with chemicals.

Anyone with concerns should contact the vector control district at 760-342-8287.