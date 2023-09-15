Jayne Anne Phillips, Paul Harding are among National Book Award fiction nominees
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Historical novels by Jayne Anne Phillips and Paul Harding and Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s dystopian prison novel “Chain-Gang All-Stars” are among the nominees on the National Book Awards long list for fiction. Phillips, a former National Book Award finalist, was cited for “Night Watch,” and Harding, a Pulitzer Prize winner, was nominated for “The Other Eden.” The 10 fiction titles announced Friday by the National Book Foundation also include Mona Susan Power’s multigenerational “A Council of Dolls,” Eliot Duncan’s coming-of-age novel “Ponyboy,” and two other historical works: Hanna Pylväinen’s “The End of Drum-Time” and Tania James’s “Loot.” The winners of the National Book Awards will be announced Nov. 15 during a dinner ceremony in downtown Manhattan.