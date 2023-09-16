Afghan NGO says it’s working with the UN for the quick release of 18 staff detained by the Taliban

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Afghanistan-based nonprofit says it is working with the U.N. to free 18 of its staff, including a foreigner, from Taliban detention. Conditions have become tougher for nonprofit organizations working in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover two years ago, with more reports of interference and restrictions on jobs for Afghan women. On Saturday, the International Assistance Mission said it is working with the U.N. and others to free the 18 people who were taken from its office this month. It didn’t confirm reports that one of the detained staffers is a U.S. national. Afghan officials were unavailable to comment on the detentions.

