Arson attacks at schools in Belgium are believed to be connected to a controversial sex ed program

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium authorities are getting worried by a series of school arsons believed to be connected to newly mandatory school sessions in some parts of the country. Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said on Friday that the attacks in the French-speaking Wallonia region must stop after another school was set on fire the previous night. It was the sixth school to burn in the region since the start of the week. Evidence has been found of a protest against the Evras program, described as four hours of training to help students develop their relational and sexual lives.

