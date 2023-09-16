Caught in a lie, CEO of embattled firm caring for NYC migrants resigns

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive officer of a firm hired by New York City to house and care for hundreds of migrants has resigned abruptly. Anthony Capone cited “personal reasons” for leaving his post as chief executive officer of DocGo. But the resignation comes the same day as the Albany Times Union reported he had lied about his educational record. Capone had said he had a graduate degree in artificial intelligence but later admitted that was a fabrication. The development comes as DocGo comes under continued scrutiny over its $432 million no-bid contract with the city.

