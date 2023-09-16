Erdogan says Turkey may part ways with the EU. He implied the country could end its membership bid

ISTANBUL (AP) — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that Turkey may part ways with the European Union. The comments imply that the country is thinking about ending its bid to join the 27-nation bloc. Erdogan told reporters on Saturday before leaving for the U.N. General Assembly in New York that “the EU is making efforts to sever ties with Turkey.” He added that “we will evaluate the situation and if needed we will part ways with the EU.” He was responding to a question about a recent report adopted by the European Parliament that which stated “the accession process cannot resume under the current circumstances.”

