Hundreds protest against the Malaysian government after deputy premier’s graft charges were dropped

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Hundreds of people have rallied in the Malaysian capital accusing Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of helping his key ally to escape prosecution in exchange for political support. Prosecutors had unexpectedly dropped 47 graft charges against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Sept. 4. The dismissal of charges has sparked criticism, particularly in light of the Anwar government’s tough stand against corruption. The deputy prime minister heads the United Malays National Organization party, and his support was pivotal in helping Anwar form a coalition government after an inconclusive general election in November.

