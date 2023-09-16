Relative of slain Black teen calls for white Kansas teen to face federal hate crime charges

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A family member of a slain Black 14-year-old is calling for a white Kansas teen to be tried on federal hate crime charges in the shooting death. The Lawrence Journal-World reports Kamarjay Shaw’s cousin, Michael Berry, called for federal involvement in a letter to the U.S. attorney for Kansas. Derrick Del Reed was 17 when Shaw was killed this March but is charged as an adult with first-degree murder. The trial is set to start Nov. 27, and the now-18-year-old is jailed on $500,000 bond. Berry noted in his letter that Reed had used threatening racial slurs before the killing.

