Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is over. Here’s what led to his acquittal and what’s next
By JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The GOP-dominated Texas Senate has acquitted fellow Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. As of Saturday’s vote, he’s back in office and showing no political damage after a two-week impeachment trial on allegations of corruption. The impeachment charges centered on allegations that Paxton improperly used the powers of his office to protect Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who was indicted in June on federal charges of making false statements to banks. But Paxton still faces an ongoing a federal investigation into the same allegations that led to his impeachment. He also faces a disciplinary proceeding over his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and felony securities fraud charges dating to 2015.