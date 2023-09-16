Timeline leading to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s acquittal in his impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A timeline of events that led to the acquittal of three-term Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton during his impeachment trial in the state Senate. The trial started Sept. 5 and ended Sept. 16. The overwhelming impeachment vote in May by the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives suspended 60-year-old Paxton from office. The acquittal allows him to resume his duties as attorney general.

