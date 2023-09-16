Twins manager Rocco Baldelli goes on leave to be with his wife for the birth of twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli spends most of his life around a bunch of Twins. This is going to be a little different. Baldelli went on paternity leave after Saturday’s 7-6 loss against the Chicago White Sox. His wife, Allie, is expecting twin boys in the coming days. Rocco and Allie got married during the All-Star break in 2021. They welcomed a daughter, Louisa, on Sept. 6, 2021.

