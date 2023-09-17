Climate activists spray Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate with orange paint

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists have sprayed orange paint onto Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate to urge the German government to take more urgent action against climate change. Members of the group the Last Generation used fire extinguishers filled with paint to spray all six columns of the popular landmark in Germany’s capital on Sunday. Police cordoned off the area surrounding Brandenburg Gate and confirmed that they detained 14 activists affiliated with the group. The Last Generation is best known for its protests involving activists gluing themselves to roads to block traffic. The group plays a polarizing role in German politics and society.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.