Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles part of Italy northeast of Florence, but no damage reported so far

ROME (AP) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake has rattled parts of Tuscany. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Italy’s vulcanology institute says the quake’s epicenter was near Marradi, northeast of Florence, and struck at 5:10 a.m. It was preceded by some smaller temblors. The vulcanology agency noted that the area is considered at high risk for quakes. Italy’s fire rescue team said they received some calls from worried residents but that to date there were no damages or injuries reported.

