Republican legislatures flex muscles to maintain power in two closely divided states

RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) — In North Carolina and Wisconsin, Republicans are trying to seize power over elections and redistricting. Both states are evenly divided political battlegrounds where the GOP controls an outsized number of seats in the state legislature. In Wisconsin, that’s largely due to a gerrymander that locks in a GOP majority. The state Senate there voted to fire the state’s nonpartisan elections director last week and the Legislature is threatening to impeach a newly elected state Supreme Court justice who could undo the GOP gerrymander. In North Carolina, the legislature is expected to pass an elections bill that will take power from the state’s Democratic governor.

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and GARY ROBERTSON Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.