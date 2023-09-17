Stolen U-Haul chase ends in standoff at closed off wash area off North Indian Canyon Drive

A person was arrested in Palm Springs after leading police on a car chase that ended in a standoff.

News channel 3 was there moments after the suspect was arrested.

The driver led deputies on a chase spanning roughly 20 miles. It all started in Rancho Mirage around 8:30 Sunday morning. It ended about two hours later at the wash area off North Indian Canyon Drive.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted a stolen vehicle near Highway 111 and Rancho Las Palmas Drive.

They conducted a traffic stop where the driver stopped, but refused to follow instructions and drove off.

The barricaded area didn't stop the suspect from driving onto a section of North Indian Canyon Drive that’s still washed out from Hilary.

According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department the car then got stuck in a sandy area at the wash bringing the chase to an end.

Palm Springs Police Department helped Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies by providing an armored vehicle after the suspect refused to get out of the U-Haul.

After negotiation the driver finally stepped out and was placed under arrest without incident.