Ukraine and its allies battle Russian bid to have genocide case tossed out of the UN’s top court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine’s legal battle against Russia over allegations of genocide used by Moscow to justify its 2022 invasion is resuming at the United Nations’ highest court. Hearings Monday will focus on Russian attempts to have the case tossed out for lack of jurisdiction. The hearings at the International Court of Justice will see Ukraine supported by a record 32 other nations in a major show of support. Kyiv filed the case shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, arguing that the attack was based on false claims of acts of genocide. It wants the court to order Russia to halt its invasion and pay reparations.

